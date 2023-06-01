site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-joey-ortiz-unavailable-due-to-illness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Joey Ortiz: Unavailable due to illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ortiz has yet to play since being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk due to illness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ortiz was sent down a week ago, so it must be a nasty bug he's dealing with. He should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read