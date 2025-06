The Orioles designated Adams for assignment Friday.

The 25-year-old had his contract selected by Baltimore last weekend, and he'll be jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters after going 0-for-1 with a run scored in five contests. Adams could return to Triple-A Norfolk, where he had a .661 OPS in 39 games this year, if he passes through waivers unclaimed.