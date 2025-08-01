Adams is expected to have his contract selected by the Orioles on Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles traded away Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano prior to the deadline Thursday, leaving them shorthanded in the outfield. Adams has only had short stints in the majors in the past, but this could be his best chance to prove himself at the level as he's likely to serve as Baltimore's regular center fielder in the short term.