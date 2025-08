The Orioles selected Adams' contract from Double-A Chesapeake on Friday.

The 25-year-old will bolster Baltimore's outfield following the departures of Cedric Mullins, Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn. Adams will likely start out as the Orioles' No. 4 outfielder, but it'll still be his best opportunity yet in the majors, as the former Angel has played just 33 games across parts of three big-league seasons.