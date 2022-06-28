Akin earned a save against the Mariners on Monday, pitching 3.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Akin entered the game in the sixth inning with Baltimore up by seven runs. His outing started off shakily, as he walked the first batter he saw before surrendering a double to Eugenio Suarez that allowed an inherited runner to score. Akin was much better after that, retiring 10 of the final 11 hitters he faced to notch his first career save. All 19 of Akin's outings this season have been at least two innings in length, and he has put together an impressive 2.35 ERA and 0.83 WHIP along with a 39:12 K:BB over 46 frames.