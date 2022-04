Brnovich was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right elbow sprain Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Brnovich has made two starts at Triple-A Norfolk this year, and he's posted a 5.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in eight innings. It's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his elbow injury.