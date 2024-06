Stowers (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest in Tampa Bay.

Stowers exited Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rays with right wrist discomfort and hasn't played since. He wouldn't necessarily be in Monday's lineup if he was 100 percent, although it's not clear whether he will be available off the bench. Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will patrol the outfield for Baltimore on Monday.