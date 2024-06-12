Share Video

Stowers (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta but is available off the bench, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Stowers hasn't played since Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rays due to a sore right wrist, but he noted that he's feeling good and will be ready to make a pinch-hitting appearance or enter Wednesday's contest as a defensive replacement, if needed. The 26-year-old isn't a regular in the Baltimore lineup, so he could still be a few days away from making his next start, even though he's ostensibly healthy.

