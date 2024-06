Stowers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against Atlanta.

Stowers' first homer of the season came in the seventh off Atlanta reliever Pierce Johnson and pulled the Orioles to within one. However, those were the only three runs the O's would score. The blast was the first since 2022 for Stowers, who has collected a homer and four doubles among 10 hits in 34 at-bats this season.