Stowers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Stowers will be on the bench for the second time during the four-game series in Toronto, this time sitting against a right-hander (Kevin Gausman) after he was out of the lineup versus a lefty (Yusei Kikuchi) on Tuesday. Ryan McKenna will draw the start in the corner outfield in place of Stowers, who could return to Triple-A Norfolk this weekend with Anthony Santander (personal) due back from the restricted list and Trey Mancini (hand) also expected to be ready to go Friday.