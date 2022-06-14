Stowers went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a hit by pitch in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

While the result in his major-league debut was forgettable, Stowers was able to account for the Orioles' lone run when he knocked in fellow top prospect Adley Rutschman with a seventh-inning double. That's a sight O's fans will likely hope turns into a regularity in the near future, providing a glimpse of some of the team's best young players beginning to scratch the surface in the majors. Stowers will likely stay with the big club while Anthony Santander is on the restricted list for this four-game series in Toronto. There should be room in the lineup for Stowers to start against right-handed pitchers -- the Blue Jays are projected to have southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound Tuesday, but righties Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman are set to follow to close out the series.