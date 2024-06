The Orioles optioned Stowers to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Stowers posted a respectable .763 OPS over his five-week stay with the Orioles, but the club simply didn't have regular playing time available for him. He had started in just one of Baltimore's last nine games, so Baltimore will send him back to Norfolk so that he can see steadier at-bats. Utility man Nick Maton was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.