Stowers was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Stowers will head back to Triple-A after being called up July 13, getting a hit in his only at-bat with the team Sunday versus the Yankees. With Heston Kjerstad (concussion) returning from the 7-day injured list Saturday, Stowers was the odd man out and he'll likely earn another shot with the big-league club down the road.