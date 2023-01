Diaz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Diaz's outright assignment marks the 10th transaction he's been involved in this offseason. Finally, though, he can stay put within an organization, at least for now. The 26-year-old will likely be in major-league camp for the Orioles this spring as a non-roster invitee.