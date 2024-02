The Orioles claimed Soto off waivers from the Angels on Thursday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Soto was DFA'd by Los Angeles on Saturday, and he'll now head across the country to fill the opening on Baltimore's 40-man roster. The 23-year-old infielder slashed .237/.342/.358 across 477 plate appearances in the minors last season, and his ability to play multiple infield positions could increase his chances at seeing MLB action this year.