Almeyda (ankle) has gone 8-for-41 (.195 average) with 7:7 BB:K and two stolen bases since returning to the lineup July 3 for the Orioles' rookie-level Dominican Summer League affiliate.

Almeyda had been shut down for approximately three weeks with the left ankle sprain prior to returning to action earlier this month. The 17-year-old shortstop has struggled to get going offensively since shaking off the ankle injury and is now slashing .190/.290/.310 overall in 19 DSL games.