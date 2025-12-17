default-cbs-image
The Orioles outrighted Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Handley was removed from the 40-man roster last week, but he has cleared waivers and will remain in the organization as catching depth. The 27-year-old went just 3-for-41 at the dish during his time in the majors in 2025.

