Urias (hamstring) is aiming to return from the injured list this weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Urias will likely get his wish if he makes it through another rehab game or two without issue. He drew three walks and scored a pair of runs in his rehab debut Wednesday with High-A Aberdeen. The 28-year-old infielder has been sidelined since May 8 because of a left hamstring strain.