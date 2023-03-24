Urias (thumb) is back in the Orioles' lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League matchup versus the Yankees, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Urias was scratched from Thursday's lineup with a bruised right thumb, but he's back out there a day later, batting seventh and playing second base. The 28-year-old is sporting just a .619 OPS with no home runs this spring.

