Orioles' Ramon Urias: Battling abdominal issues
RotoWire Staff
Urias was held out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals due to abdominal discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 27-year-old was scheduled to start Tuesday until feeling the abdominal discomfort during batting practice. Urias will be re-evaluated Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day.
