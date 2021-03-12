Urias is battling to earn a roster spot as a bench player, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Urias proved himself capable of playing across the infield while coming up through the Cardinals' farm system and spent time at second base and shortstop during his major-league debut in 2020. That versatility is something that manager Brandon Hyde stressed when discussing the traits he is looking for in bench bats heading into the 2021 campaign. Urias is in the thick of competition with Pat Valaika and Stevie Wilkerson for the role, though he may see limited playing time initially even if he breaks camp with the big-league club.