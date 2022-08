Urias went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday.

Urias came up big for his team by launching a towering home run onto the train tracks in Minute Maid Park to break a scoreless tie and power the Orioles to a road victory. It was the third baseman's 14th home run of 2022. He is slashing .232/.261/.366 with two home runs in August.