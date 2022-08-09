Urias went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Urias helped the Orioles claim an early lead, hitting a two-out blast in the first inning. It was his first long balls since July 26, and in the 12 games since that date, the infielder has slumped, going just 5-for-42 (.119) with no multi-hit efforts. He'd gotten his batting average for the year as high as .268 in July, but it's down to .245 with a .721 OPS, 12 long balls, 40 RBI, 36 runs scored and a stolen base through 78 contests.