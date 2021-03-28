General manager Mike Elias said Saturday that Urias and Pat Valaika are the primary candidates to start at second base, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The pair appeared to be battling for a utility role during spring training, but the Orioles DFA'd expected starter at second base Yolmer Sanchez on Saturday, opening the path to a starting gig. Urias made his big-league debut last season and performed well in a small sample size, going 9-for-25 with one homer and two doubles in 10 games. Urias and Valaika could begin the season splitting time at the keystone for Baltimore.