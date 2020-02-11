Orioles' Ramon Urias: Claimed by Orioles
Urias was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Tuesday.
The Orioles will be an easier roster to crack than the Cardinals would have been, but Urias' odds of breaking camp in the big leagues don't appear particularly high in Baltimore either. In 142 games at the Triple-A level, he's hit a modest .262/.347/.426.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Hitting Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Roto Pitching Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
Catcher will always be among the weakest positions in Fantasy Baseball, but Scott White says...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top Fantasy Baseball rankings, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Mookie Betts is in the NL now, but as Scott White points out, it was still pitching that ruled...