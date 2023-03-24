Urias was scratched from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to a bruised right thumb, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Urias suffered the injury while fielding batting practice. Manager Brandon Hyde downplayed the significance of the issue, and it doesn't appear likely to hinder Urias' availability for Opening Day. He's projected to fill a utility role along Baltimore's infield to start the campaign.
