Orioles' Ramon Urias: Dealing with hamstring strain
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias suffered a left hamstring strain during Monday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias was forced from the contest in the bottom of the ninth inning after suffering the injury. He's likely headed for further evaluation to determine the extent of the strain.
