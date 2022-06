Urias was removed from Friday's lineup against the Royals due to left side discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Urias was scratched from Friday's lineup shortly before the start of the game, and the Orioles revealed after the matchup that his removal was due to a side issue. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday, while Tyler Nevin should see additional time at third base if Urias misses more games.