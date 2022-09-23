site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-ramon-urias-dealing-with-spasms | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Dealing with spasms
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias is dealing with neck/shoulder spasms, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Urias was scratched from Friday's lineup against Houston, and the nature of his injury is now confirmed. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read