Urias went 1-for-3 with a three-run double in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.
Urias provided a big hit in the third inning, lacing a bases-loaded double to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead. The infielder hadn't driven in a run since April 10 versus Oakland. He's maintained a .240/.356/.380 slash line with a home run, seven RBI, seven runs scored, four doubles and a 5:19 BB:K through 59 plate appearances this season, though it's his solid defense that will help him stay in the lineup when his bat's cold.