Urias went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's victory over Boston.

Urias had an impressive series against the Red Sox, going 7-for-11 with three RBI and five runs scored. Through his first 75 plate appearances this season, Urias is slashing .292/.387/.415 with a home run, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored. He's been playing regularly between second and third base for Baltimore, though the 28-year-old infielder has yet to offer much in the way of power or speed this year. However, Urias has demonstrated some home run potential in the past -- he hit 16 homers in 403 at-bats last season.