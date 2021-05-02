Urias will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Urias will remain in the starting nine for the fourth game in a row. The first two of those turns came at shortstop for the injured Freddy Galvis, but he'll get the nod at second base for the second day in a row with the Athletics bringing a lefty (Sean Manaea) to the mound. Since Galvis is healthy again and Rio Ruiz appears locked in as the strong-side platoon option at the keystone, Urias' path to regular playing time still appears blocked.