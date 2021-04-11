Urias remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Heading into spring training, Urias had been considered a candidate to open the season as the Orioles' primary second baseman, but Baltimore's late signing of Maikel Franco seems to have thwarted those plans. With Franco taking over as the everyday third baseman, Rio Ruiz has since been pushed over to the keystone, where he's emerged as the primary option. Urias will be on the bench Sunday for a seventh time in the Orioles' nine games this season.