Urias went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Twins.

Urias has hit safely in six of seven games in July, going 8-for-27 (.296) in that span. The infielder's power has largely been absent this year -- he has just four homers in 63 contests after posting 16 long balls in 118 games a year ago. He's at a .261/.328/.396 slash line with 30 RBI, 27 runs scored, 16 doubles and three stolen bases through 229 plate appearances. Urias could have some trouble maintaining regular playing time in the second half, though he should be able to compete with Adam Frazier at second base while also mixing in at third base and shortstop.