Urias went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Urias took Luis Patino deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning and added a two-run shot in the eighth off of Colin Poche. In 10 games since returning from the injured list, the 28-year-old is 12-for-31 (.387) with 11 RBI and three homers. Urias has improved his season slash line to .250/.299/.431 with 19 extra-base hits through 222 plate appearances.