Urias is starting at third base and batting sixth for the Orioles on Friday against the Yankees.

Urias has now made more starts a third base (four) than Gunnar Henderson (three) this season and has an additional start under his belt at second base (Henderson holds the edge in overall starts with six to Urias' five). It's a bit of a surprise, but the O's clearly value Urias' defense following a Gold Glove-winning showing in 2022.