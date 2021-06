Urias went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and one strikeout in Sunday's 18-5 win over Cleveland.

Urias joined the starting lineup for the first time since he was called up Friday, and he blasted a solo homer in the eighth inning. He hasn't had consistent playing time this year but is now hitting .246 with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs in 2021.