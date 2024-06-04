Urias hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Monday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Urias started the game on the bench but entered in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement. While he hasn't seen steady playing time, Urias is 6-for-10 with two homers over his last five contests. With Jorge Mateo (concussion) on the injured list, it's likely to be Connor Norby in the lineup regularly, but Urias could feature more frequently off the bench due to his strong defense and versatility. Urias is slashing .239/.289/.394 with three homers, six RBI and 12 runs scored over 76 plate appearances.