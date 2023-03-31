Urias went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Red Sox.
Urias went yard in the fourth inning to help the Orioles establish a lead in the contest. The 28-year-old displayed solid power last year with 16 homers and a .414 slugging percentage over 118 contests. He's expected to fill a versatile role in the Orioles' infield this season, though hot hitting out of the gate could help him stay in the lineup regularly.
