Orioles' Ramon Urias: Late scratch Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals for an undisclosed reason, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The Orioles haven't yet provided a reason for removing Urias from the lineup minutes before the start of the game. Tyler Nevin will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
