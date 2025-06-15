Urias will start at third base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Jordan Westburg's return from the injured list Tuesday hasn't proven to be too costly for Urias from a playing-time standpoint, as the latter will pick up his fourth start in five contests Sunday. Urias has turned in a respectable .740 OPS so far in June, and he should be in store for at least semi-regular starts until the Orioles get Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) back from the injured list.