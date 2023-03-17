Urias has gone 4-for-21 (.190) through nine Grapefruit League games.
Urias began the spring without a set spot in the Orioles' lineup, but he's not alone among struggling infielders this spring. All of Gunnar Henderson, Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo are also batting under .200 so far, so Urias' struggles don't stand out as much. The right-handed Urias should at least be able to push for a short-side platoon role at second base or third base, especially since he won a Gold Glove at the hot corner in 2022.