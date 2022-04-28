site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-ramon-urias-not-in-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias has yet to get going at the plate this season, hitting .203/.242/.237 through 15 games. Kelvin Gutierrez will get the start at third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read