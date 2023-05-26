Urias is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Although Urias was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, he'll remain out of the lineup. He'll likely return to a starting role soon, but Ryan O'Hearn will handle the designated hitter spot and bat eighth in the series opener Texas.
