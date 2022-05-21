site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-ramon-urias-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias isn't starting Saturday against the Rays.
Urias started in the last seven games and hit just .148 with a homer, a double, three runs and two RBI during that time. Tyler Nevin will start at the hot corner and bat seventh Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read