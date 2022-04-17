Urias is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias has started six of eight games at the hot corner to begin the season but finds himself on the bench for Sunday's contest. Kelvin Gutierrez will start in his place for the series finale in New York.
