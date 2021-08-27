Urias went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 win over the Angels.

The 27-year-old got the start at shortstop with Jorge Mateo (back/hip) still sidelined. Urias was able to make an impact from the No. 6 spot in the order, and he's now produced nine RBI in his last seven contests. The recent surge has lifted his slash line to .277/.353/.432 with seven home runs, 34 RBI, 28 runs scored and a stolen base through 238 plate appearances. He figures to see regular playing time around the infield in the final month-plus of the season.