Urias went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 12-8 win over the Red Sox.

All three of his hits were singles. Urias has a pair of three-hit efforts in his last four games, as he continues to log regular playing time at third base. The infielder is up to a .235/.289/.353 slash line with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 38 games this year.