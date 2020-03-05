Play

Urias is out Thursday with shin splints, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Recently claimed off waivers by the Orioles after he was designated for assignment by the Cardinals, Urias is the older brother of Brewers shortstop Luis Urias. He has a legitimate shot of seeing time in the majors this year on a rebuilding club, but it is unclear when he will be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut.

