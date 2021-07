Urias went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Royals.

Urias drove in DJ Stewart on base hits in back-to-back plate appearances to help Baltimore race out to an early 7-0 lead and eventually put an end to its five-game losing streak. While Freddy Galvis (quadriceps) is on the shelf, Urias should continue to serve as Baltimore's everyday shortstop. Saturday marked Urias' 14th consecutive start at the position.